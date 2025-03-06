56-year-old woman killed in Isanti County crash after running stop sign

A woman from Chisago was killed Thursday after officials say she ran a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 12:02 a.m., a vehicle near Athens Township in Isanti County was traveling west on 269th Avenue towards an intersection with Highway 65.

The intersection had a stop sign for westbound traffic, but the driver did not stop. She was hit by another vehicle that had been traveling north on the highway.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 56-year-old woman from Chisago, was killed in the crash. Her identity and additional details about the crash will be released by the state patrol on Saturday.

The 32-year-old woman who had been driving the northbound vehicle wasn’t hurt.