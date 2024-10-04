55 cats rescued from northern Minnesota home

55 cats were rescued from a home in northern Minnesota on Wednesday after the Animal Humane Society received a call from their owner asking for help.

A Facebook post from the Animal Humane Society says the owner told the animal rescue that several of the cats were being treated for respiratory disease, which can spread quickly in overcrowded conditions, like the single-family home the cats were found in. Realizing the situation was unstable, the owner called officials and released the felines to the animal rescue.

The cats were found in generally healthy condition, the Facebook post added.

The Animal Humane Society is asking people for donations to help care for the cats.

“While we’re still working to understand each cat’s unique needs and prepare them for a new beginning in a loving home, this important work would not be possible without you. Thanks to your generosity, AHS is the only organization in Minnesota with the resources and expertise to respond to urgent cases of this size and scope. Our humane agents and affordable community resources both ensure all pet parents have access to compassionate support when they feel overwhelmed,” the post on Facebook added.

In Coon Rapids, a woman is facing criminal charges after finding 79 cats living in her garage in inhumane conditions.