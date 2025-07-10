52-year-old accused of sex trafficking a minor

A 52-year-old man is accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old.

Billy Ray Wiley faces one count of engaging in sex trafficking and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has requested a copy of Wiley’s mugshot.

Law enforcement was called to an apartment building on Mahtomedi Avenue in Mahtomedi on June 30 on a report of a girl dancing in the parking lot and screaming “no no no.” Court documents state a witness told police she had been dropped off four hours prior.

The girl was identified as a 14-year-old, and officers found drug paraphernalia and condoms in her purse. The girl said she was at the apartment to see a 69-year-old man, who was later identified as Michael Lewis.

According to court documents, a witness said a “large man” brought the victim to the apartment and left without her.

Investigators from the East Metro Human Trafficking Task Force met with the victim while she was in the emergency room. The girl said a friend named “Billy” picked her up that day and told her she needed to shower.

The victim said “Billy” brought her to the apartment in Mahtomedi and gave her drugs. She added that he left her in the apartment with Lewis. When asked if anything sexual had happened in the apartment, the victim said yes, court documents state.

Investigators identified “Billy” to be Billy Ray Wiley. Wiley and the victim were seen on surveillance video going into the apartment building. Wiley was seen leaving without the victim a few hours later. A few minutes after Wiley left, the victim was seen running out of the building and acting erratically.

According to court documents, the victim told investigators that whenever Wiley picked her up, she knew she would be expected to engage in sexual acts for money and drugs. She told investigators about the sexual acts that occurred on June 30 in the Mahtomedi apartment.

In additional surveillance footage, Wiley was seen bringing two more girls to the building.

Law enforcement pulled Wiley over on Tuesday, seemingly as he was on his way to the apartment building in Mahtomedi. There was a 17-year-old girl in the vehicle with him, court documents state.

Wiley was arrested, and investigators found two white papers with cell phone numbers, 13 unopened condoms, a cell phone and around 1.7 grams of an unknown substance.

In addition, Lewis has been formally charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.

Investigation on other victims is pending.