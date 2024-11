A 50-year-old man was killed in a crash in Ogilvie on Saturday afternoon, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities say Lafeyette Raheem was driving a Chevy Equinox north on Highway 47 around 1:35 p.m. when he went through the intersection with Highway 23 and crashed into the ditch.

Raheem wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash, according to the incident report.