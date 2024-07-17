50-year-old gets over 35 years in connection with December homicide

A 50-year-old man has been sentenced to spend over 35 years (426 months) in prison for his role in a fatal shooting in December.

Deon Antrell McGraw was convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He has credit for 163 days already served.

The 426-month sentence was for aiding and abetting murder and will be served concurrently with a 153-month (over 12 years) sentence for first-degree assault.

As part of a plea deal, a separate case in which shots were fired into a home and injured a man was dismissed.

In terms of the murder case, two counts of first-degree murder, and one count of illegal firearm possession were dismissed.

Minneapolis police responded to a shooting on Dec. 4, 2023, near the intersection of Lake Street and 12th Avenue South.

Darius Renee Wilson, 34, was dead at the scene. A woman was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

