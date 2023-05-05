50 Cent announces Sept. 15 show at Xcel Energy Center

Emmy and Grammy award-winning artist 50 Cent announced “The Final Lap Tour” on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

The tour will make stops across North America and Europe, with the Minnesota show being on Sept. 15 at Xcel Energy Center.

The tour will include the rapper performing fan favorites, as well as select tracks that haven’t been performed live in decades, according to a news release.

The tour will also feature Busta Rhymes at all dates and Jeremih at North American dates, with more special guests to be announced soon.

The verified fan presale will begin Wednesday, and general ticket sales will begin May 12 at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up for the verified fan presale until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.