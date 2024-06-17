5-year-old boy dies at the hospital nearly a week after pool accident

A 5-year-old boy died at Children’s Hospital on Wednesday after a pool incident nearly a week earlier on June 6, according to a report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The boy was identified as Vishagan Alagushankar of Edina. The incident happened just after midnight at an apartment complex at 7330 Gallagher Drive in Edina.

The manner and cause of death was an accidental drowning, the report says.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to law enforcement for more information.