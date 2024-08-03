5 people arrested, 3 injured in shooting, 2 with life-threatening wounds

Five people were arrested Saturday morning, in connection to a shooting that injured three people, two of which have life-threatening wounds.

Minneapolis police said the incident occurred around 3:17 a.m. Saturday when officers near the 200 block of Washington Avenue heard gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found three people were injured and began to provide aid.

The reported victims of the shooting were a 48-year-old man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, a 17-year-old with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound and a 27-year-old woman with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

All three were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said a vehicle that was seen leaving the area was connected to the shooting, which officers identified and pulled over, arresting five occupants in the vehicle.

The occupants included a 22-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman and a 15-year-old juvenile male.

Police said a gun was recovered, as well as two stolen motorcycles.

All four adults were booked into the Hennepin County Jail, while the 15-year-old was booked into the juvenile detention center.

The department said they are investing the sequence of events leading up to the shooting.