5 On Your Side: Tips to throw a safe and budget friendly kids birthday party

Kids’ birthday parties can get pricey fast, especially at places like a trampoline park or laser tag arcade. So many parents bring the celebration home to save money. But even in your own home, there are safety risks to watch out for. Consumer Reports has tips to help you throw a fun, budget-friendly, and safe party for everyone.

The cost of kids’ birthday parties can add up quickly, and hosting at home means more responsibility, especially regarding safety. There’s a lot to think about when you’re baby-proofing or kid-proofing for a party. That includes very small but dangerous items like button batteries, for instance. Button batteries found in household items, toys, and even party favors can be deadly if swallowed. Keep unsecured ones out of reach or toss them.

You also have to think about big things like furniture because kids love to climb and explore, and sometimes can get a little wild. So, it’s really important to ensure your furniture and televisions are anchored to the wall.

Consumer Reports tested several furniture anchor kits and recommends the metal Simple Mount Kit for wood studs behind drywall, and the QuakeHOLD Kit for metal studs behind drywall. Find the studs in your wall and anchor your furniture in at least two places and, if you can, double-loop the tether for extra strength.

Another growing concern: food allergies. About one in 13 kids has one, and even trace amounts of peanuts, dairy, or eggs can trigger reactions. CR says ask about food allergies in advance, label food clearly, and offer some allergy-friendly options.

With a little planning, like safe party favors and clear food labels, you can keep the party safe and fun for everyone.

If you want to eliminate goody bags filled with junk, consider gifting guests a small gift card to a local bakery or ice cream shop.