5 ON YOUR SIDE: Smartwatch for your kid?

Many parents and caregivers face a modern-day technological dilemma: They want to stay connected with their kids but aren’t ready to give them a smartphone. One alternative is a smartwatch designed specifically for kids. Consumer Reports has the low-down on the high-tech watches that might be the perfect solution.

If you’re not ready to hand your kid their first feature-filled smartphone just yet but want them to stay in touch as they grow more independent — you’re not alone. That’s why some parents are turning to smartwatches instead of phones.

Kids smartwatches offer a lot of the same communication benefits as a smartphone, like calling and texting, but with more security, privacy and control by the parents.

Most are stand-alone devices with cellular connections that don’t require a smartphone. They offer lots of features beyond calling and texting, including music, games, alarms, step counters and some even include video chatting.

Most offer GPS, which is one of the features that parents care about the most. Parents can use an app on their phones to track their kid’s location, approve a list of contacts and access other controls.

If you’re looking to buy a kids’ smartwatch that offers texting and calling, it’s likely that you’ll need to pay some monthly fee to access those features, probably around $10 per month.

The watchmaker or a wireless carrier provides service plans. Keep in mind that some smartwatches are only compatible with certain carriers.

For example, the Gizmo Watch 3 requires a new or existing Verizon plan, while the TickTalk5 only works with AT&T or TMobile.

Parents may want to consider other features like the number of contacts a watch allows, durability, fit and battery life — as more advanced kids’ smartwatches may need to be charged daily.

The bottom line is to think about what’s most important for your family, and that will help you decide which model works best for you.

You may also want to look for a quiet mode that can be turned on during school hours and check if smartwatches are allowed in your kid’s school before purchasing.

All Consumer Reports material is Copyright 2024 Consumer Reports, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit organization and has no relationship with any advertisers on this site.

Consumer Reports does not endorse products or services, and does not accept advertising.

For more information visit consumerreports.org