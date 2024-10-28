5 ON YOUR SIDE: Riskier dressers are still for sale

Is a dangerous product hiding in plain sight in your child’s bedroom? It could be the dresser you use every day. Many dressers are safer than before, thanks to new safety standards, but older models could still pose a deadly risk.

Consumer Reports details what you need to know to keep your kids safe.

For years, furniture tip-overs have injured and even killed far too many children.

Consumer Reports tests include pulling out the drawers and hanging 60-pound weights from one of the top drawers for at least 10 seconds, simulating a child climbing or hanging off the furniture. If the dresser stays upright, it passes.

But that doesn’t mean every dresser in every bedroom is safe. Older dressers prone to tip-overs are still on the market. In fact, two dressers manufactured before September 2023 failed CR’s recent tests.

Responses from retailers have varied. Ikea announced in April that all its U.S. dressers now meet the new standard, while Bassett Furniture told CR that 10 to 20% of its dressers currently being sold were built before September 2023. Target said they expect all dressers sold to pass the new tip-over tests, and Amazon said all its dressers are compliant with the STURDY Act.

So, what does this mean for you?

If you’re shopping for a dresser, here are some tips: Shop in person. Ask when the dresser was made and if it meets STURDY Act requirements.

For online shoppers, look for a manufacture date after Sept. 1, 2023.

Even if the furniture meets STURDY standards, Always use the anchor kit that comes with your dresser – it’s now required by law.

Other retailers contacted by CR include Wayfair, who said it’s possible some dressers it sells were made before September 2023. Costco and Walmart did not respond.

The STURDY Act set stricter rules for furniture manufacturers to prevent tip-overs, yet potentially dangerous dressers are still out there for sale.

