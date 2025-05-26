5 ON YOUR SIDE: Lowering your cell phone bill

If you think your cell phone bill is too high, you’re probably right. Many of us are overpaying hundreds of dollars each year. But Consumer Reports says you could save up to $500 a year, without sacrificing the coverage or reliability you depend on.

The Big Three wireless networks, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, dominate the market. But Consumer Reports says there are other cheaper options, such as switching to a smaller provider, which can save you money. The smaller providers, called MVNOs, can charge less for service since they rent space on the same networks built and maintained by the Big Three.

U.S. Mobile, Consumer Cellular, and Ting top our ratings, beating out the big guys on value and customer support. And to find the best deal for you, check your bill or your phone’s settings to see how much data you use each month. You may be paying for more than you need. Smaller companies typically offer more options, including lower-data plans, and some let you add on data as needed.

Also, pick the best provider for your area. Choose an MVNO that uses the same network if you get great service now. People often worry about slowdowns with a smaller carrier. But you likely won’t notice a difference.

To keep your number, activate your new plan before canceling the old one. Make sure your phone is paid off, unlocked, and compatible with your new provider. You’ll likely need to install a new SIM card or eSIM. It only takes a few simple steps to start saving.

Also, make sure you take advantage of all the no-brainer cost savings, like enrolling in paperless and automatic billing and signing up for any available discounts for seniors, veterans, and teachers.