5 On Your Side: Best July deals

Attention online bargain hunters: it’s time to get “primed” for some explosive deals this month. As we celebrate Independence Day, retailers are rolling out big bargains. Don’t click buy without checking with Consumer Reports for the best ways to save on top-rated products.

This month kicks off with 4th of July sales on big-ticket items like grills, mattresses, and major appliances.

Keep things cool with the top-rated LG LFCS22520S French-door refrigerator. It earned high marks in CR’s lab tests for temperature control and noise, and right now it’s more than $600 off at The Home Depot.

If you want to sleep tight this summer on a new mattress, check out the Leesa Legend Hybrid, which is on sale for under $2,000 on the company’s website. CR tests found that Leesa’s combo of innersprings and foam is great for back sleepers.

There’s been plenty of buildup to Prime Day, which runs from July 8th to the 11th. Just about everything is on sale for Prime Day, and plenty of other retailers have competing sales at the same time.

If you want to upgrade your TV, check out the Amazon 55-inch 4K TV from its Omni series, which is now $700 on Amazon. It’s a QLED model with a Mini LED backlight, which CR’s testing has found can help boost contrast and improve black levels.

And if you’re ready to soak up the sun this July, don’t forget the sunscreen! The pricey La Roche-Posay Sunscreen Milk is a favorite of skin care influencers and CR testers. It’s almost $10 off at Walmart right now.

Because what’s better than saving a little green while celebrating the red, white, and blue? Happy Fourth of July and happy shopping!

And August is just around the corner, like it or not, it’ll be time for back-to-school shopping!