5 ON YOUR SIDE: Bacteria in food

We all want to give our families healthy foods, but some of our everyday favorites might be hiding bacteria that could make us sick. The CDC says tens of millions of Americans get sick from contaminated food every year, some of it organic.

Last year, recalls linked to E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria jumped 41% compared to the year before, and related hospitalizations and deaths more than doubled. And for seniors, very young children, or anyone with a compromised immune system, even consuming a very small amount of these bacteria can be life-threatening!

A new report from Consumer Reports identified the top offenders:

Leafy greens and deli meat

Onion, cucumbers and organic carrots and organic basil

Eggs, raw milk and raw milk cheese, and soft cheeses like queso fresco

It’s important to know that contamination can happen anywhere along the food chain — on the farm, during processing, even in your own kitchen. And recent budget cuts could limit what the food agencies can do.

To minimize risk at home:

Always cook meat to the right internal temperature using a thermometer

Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce

Clean surfaces thoroughly — and skip rinsing raw meat, which can spread bacteria

Store meat on the lowest shelf in the fridge, and never leave food out for longer than two hours or one hour if it’s hot outside

Consumer Reports says there are other common foods that can carry hidden risks too. Raw sprouts, shellfish like oysters, even uncooked flour and unpasteurized juices have all been linked to outbreaks.