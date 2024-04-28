5 hospitalized after rollover crash in north Minneapolis

Five people are being treated at a hospital after a single-vehicle crash in north Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Sgt. Garrett Parten says it happened at around 8:20 a.m. Sunday along Dowling Avenue North at Interstate 94.

According to Parten, five women were in the vehicle when it rolled, and one had to be extricated by firefighters.

All five were taken to a hospital, three with injuries that are considered possibly life-threatening, Parten says.

Investigators believe the vehicle was exiting I-94 when it crashed.

The department added that two of the women may have been ejected during the crash but that, as well as the events leading up to the crash, is still under investigation.