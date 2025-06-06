5 ‘Highs’ gang members convicted on federal charges

Five members of the “Highs” gang in Minneapolis were convicted at trial on a variety of federal charges, according to acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson.

The Highs are a prominent Minneapolis street gang that carries out gang-related murders, shootings, and the distribution of narcotics, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

Four men — 24-year-old Tyreese Giles, 29-year-old Trevaun Robinson, 35-year-old William Banks and 35-year-old Gregory Brown — were convicted of federal RICO conspiracy. At trial, it was proven that the men were members of various subsets of the Highs, and as part of their Highs membership, the men were expected to retaliate against the rival Lows gang.

Giles was also convicted of committing a murder for the gang.

In addition, Josiah Taylor, 31, was convicted of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possessing a firearm.

This is the second of several trials, which charged over 40 people with RICO conspiracy, narcotics trafficking, firearms offenses and other charges related to their gang activities. The third Highs RICO trial begins on Monday.

“The Highs have long terrorized north Minneapolis, bringing drugs, violence, and murder into our community,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “This verdict represents yet another step in our fight against gang violence. I want to thank the coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners who joined together to investigate and prosecute this violent criminal street gang. I also want to thank the Justice Department’s Violent Crime & Racketeering Section for lending their expertise and partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on our RICO cases.”