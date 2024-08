5 AT THE FAIR: Western Saddle Club Association

The first weekend of the State Fair is all about the giant draft horses but the second weekend is western riding.

If you visit Warner Coliseum, you’ll see competitors showcasing their horsemanship skills in different ways.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Kevin Doran spoke with some people at the fair who know a lot about the process.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.