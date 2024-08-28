5 AT THE FAIR: Monarch butterfly exhibit at the Eco Experience

The Minnesota State Fair may be best known for food and fun activities, but it’s also a place of learning.

The Eco Experience features an exhibit on the monarch butterfly, Minnesota’s state butterfly, which includes a 22-foot replica with flappable wings.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS stopped by to talk with Stephen Mikkelson of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about what the butterfly means to Minnesota — and why it shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.