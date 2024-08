5 AT THE FAIR: DNR Fire Tower

One place where you can get a great view of the Minnesota State Fair is the Department of Natural Resources’ Fire Tower.

Located near the DNR Building, fairgoers can get a feel for what it’s like to watch for wildfires from a tower.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Karen Harrison with the DNR about how the tower is used and what people need to know if they plan on climbing it this year.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.