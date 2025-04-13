44-year-old woman’s death in Becker County under investigation

Becker County authorities are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a welfare check on the woman on Friday due to concerns about her health and safety, but she was not found.

Deputies continued looking on Saturday morning and found the woman dead near a residence on the shore of Arrow Lake in Cormorant Township.

The woman’s name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation.