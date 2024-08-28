41-year-old who tied up man and fatally injected him with drugs to serve a year in jail

A man who caused someone to fatally overdose on May 12, 2023, will serve roughly a year in Hennepin County Jail, according to court documents.

Delwayne Wesley Center, 41, was sentenced to spend 364 days in Hennepin County Jail. He also got a roughly seven-year (86-month) prison sentence that he will serve if he violates the terms of his five years of probation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported that Minneapolis police responded to a report of a man who was likely deceased at an apartment on 15th Street West on May 12, 2023.

Center told police he met the man on a dating app and they had engaged in sexual activities, including bondage. While the man was tied up, Center said he injected him with methamphetamine, and said it was the same amount he uses on himself, court documents state.

When the man began to overdose, Center kept him tied up and went to bed.

When he woke up the next morning, the man appeared to be dead. Center told police that he watched TV for a bit and then began cleaning the apartment, getting rid of the drugs and drug containers.

He then went to buy cigarettes and returned to find that the apartment was beginning to smell. He told police that he began to panic because he thought he would get in trouble for buying drugs.

An autopsy determined that the victim died from acute methamphetamine intoxication and his death was ruled a homicide.