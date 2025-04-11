40-year-old missing from Anoka last seen on Tuesday

Authorities are asking for assistance in locating a 40-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Brandon Scott was last seen on Tuesday at work in Anoka. Two days later, on Thursday, Scott did not show up for work, which is reportedly out of the ordinary.

Authorities say there is concern for Scott’s mental health.

Scott is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 237 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He does not own a vehicle.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Anoka Police Department at 763-427-1212.