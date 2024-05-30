4-year-old dies after being found in Redwood River

A 4-year-old boy has died after being found in a river in southwestern Minnesota earlier this week.

Marshall Police says officers were called to the 200 block of South Fourth Street at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a missing child.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded and started searching for the boy.

About 45 minutes after the call, the child was found in the Redwood River, police say.

According to the department, authorities provided aid and the child was rushed to the hospital. However, he later died.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

The investigation remains active.