4 sentenced in death of Tou Ger Xiong, family says

Family confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that four people have been sentenced in the death of Tou Ger Xiong, who was killed while on vacation in Colombia.

As previously reported, Xiong was kidnapped and killed in Medellín on Dec. 10, 2023. Prosecutors say he went to meet a friend in the city, but hours later, he called a friend in the U.S. to tell him that he was kidnapped and his captors demanded a $2,000 ransom to free him.

The family was told by their attorney that “the sentence is 28 years and 9 months for each. No benefits — meaning they must serve the full term.”

Tou Ger was a comedian, social justice activist and was helping to elect the first Hmong American legislator in the country.

Family provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“We understand that these individuals also have families, and this is truly a lose-lose situation for everyone. However, we hope that by ensuring these perpetrators are held accountable, no other family — anywhere in the world — will have to endure what we went through.

“Their government and law enforcement have been very supportive throughout this process. We remain hopeful that our two countries will continue to work together — for the safety of both our peoples — and thrive in a way where their home feels like ours.”