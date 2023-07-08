4 injured in collision, rollover crash in Rice County

Four people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Rice County on Saturday, Minnesota State Patrol officials say.

Just before 2:30 a.m., officials say a Honda and a BMW were driving in the southbound lanes of Highway 35, near milepost 62, when the cars collided and rolled.

The 28-year-old male driver of the BMW received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to an initial State Patrol report. He was brought to North Memorial Hospital and officials say they suspect the man had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Officials say the driver and two passengers of the Honda, one of which is an 8-year-old, received non-life-threatening injuries.