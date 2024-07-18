4 hospitalized for Nicollet Mall shooting-related injuries

Minneapolis Police officers are investigating a shooting that left multiple people hurt late Wednesday night.

Authorities say they were called at 11:14 p.m. for a fight involving a man hitting a woman and then shots being fired in the area of Nicollet Mall and 7th Street South. Nearby officers also heard the events happening.

When officers arrived, they were able to find evidence of gunfire, including casings and broken windows between South 5th and 7th streets.

According to police, a short time later, a Hennepin County Deputy on 7th Street South was approached by a man who said he had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Two others also went to the hospital after flagging down officers – a woman with non-life-threatening graze wounds and a girl with apparent cuts from glass.

Police say these individuals were on the 600 block of Nicollet Mall when they heard an altercation, followed by gunshots. That’s when they rand down 7th Street and found a deputy and police.

Two hours after the initial incident another person, a woman, walked into Hennepin Healthcare with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred near the same area.

Officers said they are continuing to investigate the incident and said no arrests had been made early Thursday morning.