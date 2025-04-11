4 eggs spotted on DNR FalconCam

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources believes the pair of lovebirds featured on their FalconCam has laid their last egg of the nesting season.

Four eggs can now be spotted — when one of the peregrine falcons isn’t perched on top of them — on the DNR’s FalconCam live stream.

According to the DNR, a fifth egg is uncommon for peregrine falcons in the Midwest, making the fourth egg, laid on Wednesday, the pair’s last expected egg of the testing season.

The DNR says the pair have now moved on to incubation, which they estimate to take 33-35 days.

Eggs could hatch as soon as May 8, but until then, both birds will alternate incubation duties.

The female will do most of the incubating, but when she leaves for a break, the male takes his turn in what the DNR calls an “incubation exchange.”

