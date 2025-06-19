4 car crash in Monticello leaves woman dead, 3 injured

A woman in her 60s is dead after a four-vehicle crash in Monticello on Wednesday night.

A Chevrolet Traverse, Ford F350, Ford Focus and Freightliner Cascadia were all heading eastbound on Interstate 94 just before 7:20 p.m. when “a rear-end collision” happened, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A passenger in the Chevrolet Traverse died as a result of the crash. She was identified as 69-year-old Susan Rintoul, of Minot, N.D. State Patrol officials say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse received non-life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

The drivers of the Ford F350 and the Ford Focus were not seriously injured. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the State Patrol.

Traffic on I-94 was backed up as a result of the crash. Road conditions were back to normal as of this report.