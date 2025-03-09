4 brought to the hospital after wrong-way driver hits ambulance in Minneapolis

Four people were brought to the hospital following a crash between a vehicle and an ambulance Saturday morning.

According to Minneapolis police, someone was driving the wrong way on Lake Street near Thomas Avenue South around 4:24 a.m. when they hit an ambulance head-on.

The two people in the vehicle were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two ambulance personnel were brought to the hospital for evaluation.

Police say there have been no arrests.