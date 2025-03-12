3rd-degree murder charge dropped after suspect dies

Prosecutors dropped the charges against 58-year-old woman accused of giving drugs to a man who fatally overdosed after she died in February.

Court documents state Hennepin County’s criminal case against Lisa Marie Brevig of Minneapolis was dismissed after Brevig died on February 22. The cause of her death was not listed in court documents.

Brevig was charged with third-degree murder in October 2024 in connection to a Bloomington Police Investigation on December 3, 2023, where an Iowa man was found unresponsive in a hotel.

Police, according to court documents, later learned the man had met with Brevig and had been staying in a hotel room with her. The woman said she was woken up by knocking on the door and realized the man was unresponsive and cold to the touch, according to court documents.

An autopsy later determined the man died of “mixed drug toxicity of alprazolam, methadone and trazodone.”

Investigators said they found multiple drugs in the hotel room, and after searching Brevig’s phone, reportedly found text messages between her and the man discussing getting him drugs and how he should take them.