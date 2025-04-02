3rd defendant pleads guilty to role in Feeding Our Future juror bribery plot

The third of five defendants who were charged in connection with the attempted bribery of a juror in last year’s Feeding Our Future trial has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Abdulkarim Shafii Farah, 25, was accused of conspiring with two of his brothers who were facing trial — Abdiaziz Shafii Farah and Said Shafii Farah — to bribe Juror 52 with $120,000 in cash in hopes of returning a not guilty verdict.

According to court documents, Abdulkarim Farah surveilled the juror and their house. He also drove co-defendant Ladan Ali to the house to deliver the bribe and recorded a video of her dropping off the cash with the juror’s relative.

The relative told investigators Ali had promised more money if the defendants were acquitted at trial.

When prosecutors told the judge about the foiled bribery attempt, some of the defendants — including Abdulkarim Farah — tried to delete the evidence from their phones in the courtroom.

At the start of a subsequent trial involving Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and co-conspirator Salim Said, Judge Nancy Brasel instituted strict rules surrounding phone use and required everyone in the courtroom — save for lawyers and news media — to put their devices in secure pouches.

Abdulkarim Farah initially pleaded not guilty to one count of bribery of a juror but changed his plea on Wednesday.

“The attempted bribery of Juror 52 is a shameful chapter in Minnesota history,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “Juror bribery strikes at the heart of the criminal justice system. It is unacceptable—in Minnesota and in the United States—and can never be repeated.”

Co-defendants Abdimajid Nur and Ali have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the bribery scheme. No sentencing date has been set for any of the defendants who have pleaded guilty.

The two other Farah brothers’ cases are still pending.