3M to bring employees back to office 4 days a week starting in September
One of Minnesota’s largest companies will have its employees return to the office most days by the end of the summer.
3M told employees it will require all non-production workers to appear in person at least four days a week starting in September. The policy will not apply to “distant remote” employees who live beyond commuting distance.
In a statement, the Maplewood-based company said it believes the shift will enhance workplace culture.
“Our ability to engage, collaborate and innovate is stronger in person,” 3M said in a statement. “The value of working in the office is that it allows our teams to be present and engage on a personal level both within and outside of meetings. It also allows our teams to demonstrate our performance culture, and to focus on priorities in real-time, with speed and urgency, throughout the organization.”