39-year-old facing federal charges after dragging ICE officer 300 feet in his car

A man from Guatemala is facing federal charges after reportedly dragging an ICE officer 300 feet in his car while trying to avoid being detained, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal court records show that 39-year-old Roberto Carlos Munoz faces one count of assaulting a federal officer and causing bodily injury in Bloomington. Munoz was previously convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court documents, agents from several federal agencies tried to arrest Munoz during a traffic stop on Tuesday due to his being in the United States illegally. Munoz refused to comply and an ICE agent broke one of the back windows in the vehicle and reached inside to unlock it.

While the agent’s arm was inside the car, Munoz drove off, dragging him alongside the car. The agent tried to tase Munoz but was unsuccessful.

Court documents state that Munoz began driving back and forth, seemingly to shake the agent from his vehicle. In total, the agent had been dragged around 300 feet.

The agent was brought to the hospital with significant cuts to his arm and hand. He needed over 30 stitches