38-year-old man dies following Minneapolis motorcyle crash

A 38-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Minneapolis earlier this week.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, a crash occurred between a motorcycle and car at West Broadway Avenue and Washington Avenue North at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Willen Tyler McIntyre was brought to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he later died.

KSTP has reached out to Minneapolis police about the details surrounding the crash and will update this article accordingly.