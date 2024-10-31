38-year-old arrested for allegedly starting multiple fires in St. Paul

A man is in jail after reportedly starting multiple fires in St. Paul.

Court documents state 38-year-old Vinai Hang faces up to nearly 11 years in prison for second-degree arson and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

The charges were filed following an incident around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday when a 2009 Honda Civic was seen on fire near 7th Street and Payne Avenue by a St. Paul police sergeant.

Hang, already a suspect for arson of an $800 portable bathroom hours earlier, had recently made two 911 calls on Tuesday, the latest of which was made near 7th Street and Parne Avenue at 8:33 p.m.

Because of this, officers began looking for Hang and later found him lying on the ground outside the front door of the Department of Human Services building in St. Paul.

Court documents state officers noticed a spray can of oven cleaner as well as a clipped-on lighter on Hang. When they approached him, officers said Hang grabbed the spray, which they attempted to take away from Hang, but were unsuccessful.

Hang reportedly kicked the officer who tried to take the can and sprayed him with the cleaner. Officers used pepper spray on Hang and ordered him to drop the can, which Hang reportedly refused to do.

It was only after officers put on gas masks that Hang dropped the can and was arrested.

Officers said Hang had a number of items around him when they came upon him, including multiple clothes, five lighters, an empty gas container, two flashlights, a cellphone and the aforementioned oven cleaner spray.