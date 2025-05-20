35-year-old charged with leaving dead girlfriend on the road, driving drunk in Sherburne County

A 35-year-old man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he was driving drunk and left his girlfriend to die on a road in Sherburne County.

Johnathan James Schafer was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and one count of driving while intoxicated.

According to a criminal complaint, Schafer’s mother called police and said Schafer called her and said his girlfriend, 23-year-old Julia Marie Marthaler, had jumped out of his truck. Another unidentified woman called police and said her friend “Johnny” called her and said the same thing.

The second woman said Johnny had told her he checked on Marthaler, and she was unresponsive, and that he was at a park near Becker and was no longer with her. Court documents note that Schafer didn’t call police to report any accidents.

Officers found Schafer talking on the phone in his truck at the park. The vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol and there was blood on the car door, handle and on Schafer’s hand. Officers also noted a shotgun in the backseat.

Despite being “adamant on only speaking with the person on his cell phone,” Schafer eventually agreed to go with officers to try and find Marthaler. She was found on the side of the road with severe head trauma and pronounced deceased.

Investigators found that Schafer spoke with his mother on the phone for one minute and 19 seconds and spoke with the second 911 caller for over 41 minutes.

“At no time during those 42 minutes did the Defendant call law enforcement to report the

incident or to seek assistance for [Marthaler],” the complaint states. Both callers said they could tell Schafer was intoxicated.

In an interview with investigators, Schafer reportedly said he and Marthaler met for dinner at a bar and had some drinks. He said that Marthaler didn’t want to go home, so they drove around backroads. Schafer then told police that they started arguing and Marthaler jumped from the truck.

He claimed that he went to check on her but she wasn’t responding, adding that he panicked when he saw headlights and left the scene.

Investigators took a blood sample to check Schafer’s blood-alcohol content.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into Marthaler’s death is still active and additional charges against Schafer are possible.