34-year-old shot man at St. Paul bus shelter, stole his bike

A 34-year-old man was charged in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bus shelter in July.

Santonio Marquese Ferguson faces one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and one count of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon.

Both Metro Transit and St. Paul police responded to a shooting around 3:30 p.m. on July 27. There, they found a man slumped in a bus shelter with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim needed surgery on his bowels and rectum. He also had a fracture to a bone near the base of his spine, and there were bone fragments in the nearby muscle.

The victim’s girlfriend told police that a man approached her and the victim at the bus shelter, pulled out a gun and tried to steal the victim’s electric bike. He then shot the victim and rode off on the bicycle, court documents state.

Surveillance video shows a man, later identified as Ferguson, walking around the area near the bus stop with his hand in a crossbody bag. He then walks toward the victim, out of camera view, and there is abrupt movement from people nearby, consistent with a shot being fired, according to court documents.

The victim is then seen lying on the floor of the bus shelter as Ferguson rides off on his bike.

Police were able to identify Ferguson as the man in the video due to unique tattoos on his face, throat, chest and forearm. He also matched the description of the shooter given by witnesses.

Court documents note that Ferguson was convicted of two counts of second-degree assault in 2018 for robbing and shooting two men during a drug deal. He was also convicted of two counts of second-degree assault in 2011 for an apparently random double shooting.