33 fallen SPPD officers to be honored at memorial service Wednesday

The St. Paul Police Department is honoring fallen officers on Wednesday at the Minnesota Peace Officer Memorial at the Capitol.

33 officers from SPPD have died in the line of duty since the late 1800s. They are all being honored at the 61st memorial service.

The most recent officer death is former Officer Felicia Reilly, who died in March of injuries believed to be caused by an attack in 2010. Reilly responded to a call and was hit in the head several times. She is the only woman being honored on Wednesday.

Reilly suffered vision loss and decreased cognitive function, forcing her to retire after 17 years with the department.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, police deaths are down 66% nationally.

In the Minnesota House, Republican lawmakers authored a bill that would increase the penalty for assaulting police officers.