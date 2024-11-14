32-year-old who was arrested in Wisconsin charged in New Hope homicide

A 32-year-old man was charged in connection with a murder in New Hope on Oct. 24.

Jack Guy faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of illegal firearm possession.

As previously reported, police responded to a shooting on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road in New Hope around 9:39 p.m. on Oct. 24.

The 911 caller was screaming and asking for help, according to a recently unsealed arrest warrant. A man was heard in the background saying, “She called 911, we gotta go.”

When officers got to the scene, they found the woman yelling for help and saying her brother had been shot. 23-year-old Carnell Mark Johnson Jr. was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in the center of his chest. Johnson was brought to the hospital and shortly after pronounced deceased.

The woman’s two children were present in the home at the time of the shooting, court documents state.

Investigators also found a spent casing in the home.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured several vehicles outside at the time of the shooting. The driver of one of the vehicles is seen going inside the townhome for about 20 seconds before he’s seen running in a circle outside the home and going back inside the home. He appeared to have run down the hallway and stayed in the home for another 10 seconds.

The woman told police that Guy, later identified as the driver, and two other men had been at the home previously in the day. The four had been drinking and using drugs.

She told investigators that later that day, Guy entered her home while she was in the kitchen. She heard a gunshot and Guy tell the victim that he is sorry and he “didn’t mean to.”

The court documents state that the woman didn’t see Guy shoot or see him with a gun but that he was the only other adult in the home when Johnson was shot.

The woman later told investigators that she had been getting death threats from Guy’s family.

Investigators got a search warrant for Guy’s phone, which had been shut off on the night of the shooting. The last known address of the phone was near the townhome where the murder occurred.

Another woman called police and said that Guy had been staying with her and had come home on the night of the murder appearing “nervous and sweaty.” Guy packed up his belongings and left shortly after.

He put something on top of the fridge — when the woman was cleaning her apartment, she found that it was a gun. Court documents state that the gun was a 9mm with blood on it. The casing found at the scene was also a 9mm.

Guy was arrested in Balsam Lake, WI, on Nov. 2. He was extradited to Minnesota and booked into Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday.

Court documents note that Guy has a criminal history including third-degree burglary, fifth-degree drug possession, threats of violence, violating a no-contact order, aiding and abetting check forgery, violating another no-contact order and illegal firearm possession.