32-year-old killed in Kanabec County crash

The Minnesota State Patrol said one person was killed Saturday night after two vehicles crashed in Kanabec County.

Around 10:57 p.m., a Ford Escape and an SSR Terminator were traveling north on Highway 65 near 310th Avenue.

While travelling north, the State Patrol said the Escape “impacted the SSR Terminator” on the right side of the northbound lane.

The driver of the Terminator, 32-year-old Richard James Duffee or Mora, was killed in the accident. According to the State Patrol, the Terminator did not have a seatbelt for Duffee to use or airbags.

The 18-year-old driver in the Ford Escape was not hurt in the incident.