31-year-old killed in northern MN ATV crash

A 31-year-old was killed in an ATV crash in Balkan Township Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were called to the crash around 3:40 p.m.

Responding deputies found a side-by-side ATV that was upright but appeared to have rolled. Authorities said the 29-year-old driver and the 31-year-old passenger were both thrown from the ATV. Neither were wearing seatbelts or helmets, according to officials.

The 31-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was treated at the hospital and later released.

While the crash is still under investigation, authorities said it is believed that speed, alcohol and not using seatbelts and helmets were all factors.