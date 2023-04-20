30-year-old sentenced to 5 years in connection with his role in deadly September shooting

A 30-year-old Minneapolis man was sentenced on March 6 to five years in prison in St. Cloud for charges connected to his role in a deadly shooting in September.

Deovion Telon Echoles was charged with first-degree riot, second-degree assault, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. He was only convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, with the other two charges being dismissed.

Echoles has credit for 106 days served.

As previously reported, Minneapolis officers were called to Bullwinkle’s Saloon in the early hours of Sept. 9, 2022, on report of a fight that escalated to gunshots.

Investigators learned that two customers had been asked to leave but refused, which led to a physical confrontation. According to court documents, shots were then fired inside the bar.

Cortez Maurice Crumble, 34, was hit by gunfire and later died from his injuries.

As the two customers ran away, four men — three of whom had guns — ran out of the bar and fired shots at them.

Echoles was identified as one of the men who shot at the two customers who had been asked to leave, according to court documents. He had also been shot during the confrontation, but his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Two others were also shot during the confrontation, and a Metro Transit bus was hit by gunfire.

34-year-old Devord Allen was also charged in connection with the shooting.