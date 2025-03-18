3-year-old brought to hospital after being struck, trapped under car on Monday

A 3-year-old child is in the hospital after being struck by a car and trapped under it in Eagan on Monday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Springwood Path around 4 p.m., according to a spokesperson for Eagan police.

At the scene, a child was found trapped under a vehicle that had hit them, police say.

Law enforcement worked to free the child and brought them to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.