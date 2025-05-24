3-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin leaves 1 dead

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin on Friday.

At around 3:24 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received report of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 35 south of 210th Avenue South in the village of Milltown.

Law enforcement says that northbound traffic was slowed due to wildlife crossing the highway when a truck swerved to avoid rear-ending the traffic, hit a vehicle and then collided with a southbound SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Their name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the rear-ended vehicle had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.