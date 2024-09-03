3 teens injured in St. Paul shooting

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday under the Snelling Avenue Bridge off Energy Park Drive.

A shooting in St. Paul hospitalized three teenaged boys late Monday night, and police are continuing to investigate who is responsible.

The St. Paul Police said the shooting was reported at the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue North at 10:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers said they found one of the boys who had been shot in the leg.

He was brought to the hospital for treatment. The injury is considered non-life threatening.

Police said while this was going on, two other teens arrived at area hospitals, one with a gunshot wound to his leg and the other with a gunshot injury to his neck. They are believed to have been injured in the same shooting as the first teen, according to St. Paul police, and both are also expected to survive.

The ages of the boys haven’t been provided as of this publishing.

Authorities said they’re still working to determine who is responsible for the shooting and what exactly occurred. If you have information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 651-291-1111 and ask to speak with an officer.