3 teens in custody after assault outside St. Paul high school

Three teens are in custody after an assault on a student outside the High School for Recording Arts in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., officers were called to the high school on a weapons complaint. While they were on the way, school staff told law enforcement that a large group of people were chasing a student and assaulting him, according to St. Paul police.

Arriving officers saw several people assaulting the victim, a 19-year-old, in front of the school.

The suspects ran away, according to police, but three teens were caught and arrested. An 18-, 16- and 14-year-old were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, St. Paul police said.

Law enforcement found a gun in one of the juvenile suspect’s backpacks, police added.

School officials told law enforcement the suspects are not students at the High School for Recording Arts.

The victim was brought to Regions Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.