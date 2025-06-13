3 St. Paul police officers hurt after being struck by vehicle during traffic stop, man arrested

The St. Paul Police Department says three of its officers are recovering from minor injuries after they were hit by a vehicle which had driven away from a traffic stop late Thursday night.

According to police, the three officers were hit around 11:40 p.m. after the vehicle they had stopped for traffic violations at Como Avenue and Rice Street drove away, striking the officers when they were out of their squads.

A chase then began, but stopped when the driver abandoned his vehicle on the 2300 block of Energy Park Drive and ran off. However, he was eventually found and arrested without incident, according to the department.

The three officers have been released from Regions Hospital now that they’ve been treated for their injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect – only identified by the department as a man – is being held at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree assault, fleeing police in a vehicle as well as criminal vehicular operation. Formal charges have yet to be filed.