3 people stabbed in St. Paul, suspect in custody

Three people are injured after police say they were stabbed in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood late Thursday night.

The suspect, identified only as a male, is in custody. Police haven’t provided the suspect’s age or name.

Officers were called to United Hospital around 10 p.m. after two of the stabbing victims arrived there.

That’s when police say they found out the stabbing happened on the 1300 block of East Maynard Drive. Officers went to the scene and found a third victim, who was brought to Regions Hospital.

All three of the victims are said to have injuries considered to be non-life threatening, according to police, who didn’t immediately provide any other details about the victims.

Officers say the suspect was also found at the scene and taken into custody.

An investigation is underway into what prompted the stabbing.