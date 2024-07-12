3 people seriously injured in Mower County crash

Three people sustained life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Austin, Minn.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred at 12:59 p.m. along Interstate 90.

The incident report states a 2020 Jayco MTRH and a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado were traveling westbound near mile marker 176 in Austin Township when they collided.

Authorities said the three occupants in the Jayco MTRH, a 75-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl, all received life-threatening injuries and were brought to the hospital.

The two occupants of the Silverado, a 19 and 21-year-old man, received non-life-threatening injuries.

All five were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and alcohol is not a factor in the incident.