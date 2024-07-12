3 people arrested after 2 reported robberies

Police say three people are behind bars after two reported robberies in St. Paul on Thursday.

According to St. Paul Police, the trio’s first robbery was at a Holiday Gas Station off East 7th Avenue, and then ten minutes later attempted a second robbery at a McDonalds off University Avenue.

However, this second robbery was stopped after an armed security guard intervened, causing the three to run off.

All three suspects were later arrested, and police report they also confiscated a gun during the arrest.